27/04/2017 - 11:53 BST

Manchester City Working To Tempt 16-Year-Old AC Milan Star To England

 




Manchester City are plotting to snare Italy Under-17 midfielder Giuseppe Iglio away from AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

A product of the AC Milan academy, the teenage midfielder has been earning rave reviews for his performances in Italy’s youth circles and is seen as one of the bright young prospects of Italian football.




However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, AC Milan could lose the young midfielder in the coming months and there are suggestions that he could be heading to England.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester City are aggressively pursuing the signature of Iglio and are preparing to offer him a top level sporting project to convince the youngster to move to the Etihad.
 


Manchester City have been aggressively looking to bring in the top young talents for their academy over the last few years and it seems Iglio is their next high level target ahead of the summer window.  

AC Milan are expected to work hard to convince the player to sign a new deal and continue in Italy but Manchester City are confident of poaching him away from their grasp at the end of the season.

The 16-year-old midfielder is expected to make a decision soon and it remains to be seen whether he agrees to leave Italy at such an early stage in his career and move to England.

He represented Italy’s Under-15 and Under-16 team, before recently breaking into their Under-17 line-up.
 