Niko Kranjcar Has Started His Pre-Season Training – Pedro Caixinha

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has insisted that Niko Kranjcar has already started his pre-season work after the midfielder returned to training on Wednesday.



The Gers, who returned to the Scottish Premiership this season, snapped up the 32-year-old on a two-year deal last summer to add more experience to their squad.











Kranjcar managed to clock up 765 minutes over 15 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring three times and setting up as many goals before rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.



He picked up the injury while training ahead of Rangers’ Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting against Celtic in November, with the Croatian having a lengthy time on the sidelines.





However, he resumed training on Wednesday and Caixinha explained that it is an advantage for both the player and the club as it means that Kranjcar started his pre-season early.

“It allows Niko to start his pre-season now and not when we need to start within a month or something like that”, Caixinha told Rangers TV, when asked about Kranjcar returning to training.



“It’s one advantage for him and for us, of course.



“Today [Wednesday] he did the training without any sort of limitations. He did it like all the other players.”



Caixinha then went on to reveal Kranjcar’s training regime over the coming weeks.



“Today was the first day, tomorrow he will work with Steve [Stevie Walker, physiotherapist] and the day after he will again train with the team and then he will have an off”, he continued.



“He will have two days with the team, one day off, two days with the team and one day off with Steve and it goes like that.”

