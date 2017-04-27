Paul Pogba Lucky To Have Mino Raiola – Former Italy International Says Frenchman Overvalued

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has claimed that Paul Pogba is an overvalued player and has been lucky to have an agent such as Mino Raiola.



Manchester United paid a world record fee to sign the France international from Juventus and despite being a regular, he is yet to convince many that he has been worth the billing at Old Trafford.











Cassano thinks that he is one of the overvalued players, along with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez and Nice striker Mario Balotelli, of world football and has been lucky in his career.



The former Italy international feels that both Pogba and Balotelli have been lucky to have an agent such as Raiola by their side, who he feels has played a key role in the duo’s career thus far.





Cassano said in an interview with Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Three players have been overvalued [in my opinion] – Pogba, James Rodriguez and Balotelli.

“Is Pogba really worth €120m? Not for me. Rodriguez for €80m? No. Then how much is [Andres] Iniesta worth at his age?



“I love Mario and he is doing well in France, but both he and Pogba have been very lucky in life as they have been managed by a good agent, Mino Raiola, who has provided them with incredible opportunities.”



Pogba is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and Manchester United are hoping to see him regain fitness for the final few weeks of the season where they will be looking to finish in the top four and win the Europa League.

