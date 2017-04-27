Players Must Care For Badge, Understand Pressure of Wearing Shirt – Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha has stated that he wants his charges to understand that they need to deal with the pressure which comes with wearing the famous Rangers shirt on a daily basis.



The Portuguese tactician, who took charge of Rangers last month, suffered his first loss as Gers boss when his side lost 2-0 to Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden on Sunday.











Rangers have thus far played six matches in all competitions under the stewardship of Caixinha, winning three times and drawing twice.



And the 46-year-old said that the Rangers players must deal with the pressure of playing for such a massive club on a daily basis.





Caixinha went on to add that although it is not possible to win every game, it is Rangers’ responsibility to try to come out victorious every time they step out on the pitch.

“Everybody who wear this jersey and care for the badge need to understand the pressure and to deal with it is something you need to deal on a daily basis”, he told Rangers TV.



“We’re here with the responsibility to try to win every time.



“In football, you’re not going to win every time, but at least the responsibility to try to win every game is on our shoulders and we need to carry it.”



Rangers will once again face Celtic on Saturday, this time in a league fixture at Ibrox.

