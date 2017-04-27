Pontus Jansson Commits To Leeds Amid Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson, who has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, has insisted that he remains fully committed to Leeds United.



The Sweden international has turned heads with his performances at Elland Road this season and Leeds have ensured that he will be at the club on a permanent basis after his loan from Torino expires in the summer.











But Jansson's displays have not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with no fewer than four Premier League sides, amid suggestions that he could be on the move if Leeds do not go up to the top flight – a £10m fee has been mooted.



The Swede though insists he is committed to Leeds.





"My future is in Leeds, of course. I have a contract which starts in July", Jansson told a press conference when asked.

"I am proud to be here.



"You can see how happy I am to play here."



The defender also revealed that if Leeds do not manage to finish in the top six, something which is looking like an uphill battle following last weekend's loss at Burton, he will not consider the season a success.



"If we don't reach the playoffs then I will not see this season as successful.



"I came here to reach the playoffs."



And the Jansson insists he is continuing to see things positively.



"We are going to be promoted and we are going to be in the playoffs – that's the way I am thinking."



It remains to be seen if Jansson can avoid the temptation of a move to one of the Premier League's biggest clubs if they come calling in the summer.



His agent has conceded that interest in his client is "constantly increasing".

