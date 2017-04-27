XRegister
06 October 2016

27/04/2017 - 13:03 BST

Slaven Bilic Delivers West Ham Team News Ahead of Stoke Clash

 




West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that Andy Carroll will miss his side’s upcoming Premier League clash against Stoke City on Saturday.

The striker, who is once again enduring an injury ravaged campaign, had a recurrence of a thigh problem and missed the Hammers’ goalless draw with West Ham last weekend.




Carroll has thus far managed to clock up just 1,580 minutes over 22 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring seven times and setting up two goals.

And Bilic explained that the 28-year-old will not travel to the bet365 Stadium at the weekend as the game will come too soon for the forward.
 


"Unfortunately, it doesn't look as if Andy Carroll is going to quite make the game against Stoke”, the manager said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“It's come too soon."

However, Bilic insisted that Mark Noble will be included in the matchday squad against the Potters; the midfielder missed West Ham’s last two league outings through suspension.

“Mark Noble is definitely going to be back in the squad on Saturday”, he added.

West Ham drew 1-1 with Stoke City in the corresponding fixture at the London Stadium in November.
 