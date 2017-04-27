Someone’s Going To Beat Celtic, We’ve Got Point To Prove – Rangers Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has insisted that his team will be heading into Saturday's Old Firm derby with a point to prove in front of the home fans.



It will be Rangers's sixth meeting with Celtic this season with the Gers yet to secure a win against their bitter rivals.











However, after being knocked out of the Scottish Cup following a loss to Brendan Rodgers's team last Sunday, Waghorn now hopes that this weekend's home fixture will be one that will see them bounce back and go away with all three points.



The win will also be important for Rangers to keep their hopes of finishing second in the league alive, as well as securing bragging rights.





“We’re going into Saturday in front of 50,000 at Ibrox with a big point to prove and it’s set up to be, hopefully, a good game", Waghorn told his club's official website.

“I understand we’ve not won against Celtic yet this season but here is always going to be a time and there is always going to be someone who is going to beat them and you have to be positive going into these big game.



“We are a Rangers team that has targets for the end of the season and we want to pick up another three points and try claw back second place.



“Regardless of it being the Old Firm, which everybody knows is a huge game and everyone wants to win but it’s another chance to get three points.



“In these big games anything can happen at any time, you have to stay in, stay in touch and when the chance comes you have to take it."



The training leading up to the big game has been good, the 27-year-old striker insists, and says that his side will need no extra motivation for the match.



“It’s been a good week of training and we are all exciting for Saturday, if you are not excited for these games then you are in the wrong sport.



“You don’t need any motivation for Saturday, at home in front of the fans and we will be getting at them.”