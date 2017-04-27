Take Momentum To White Hart Lane, Arsenal Star Tells Team-Mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has stressed the need for his team to keep their momentum going when they visit White Hart Lane this weekend to play rivals Tottenham Hotspur.



The Gunners have shown some hint of form of late, winning their last three matches in all competitions, in the process going on to reach the final of the FA Cup, knocking out Manchester City.











Wednesday night's 1-0 win over Leicester City was also important as it still keeps them in the hunt for a top four finish and Bellerin wants his team to continue with that form on Sunday against their London rivals.



"There was good energy and good spirit and we've just got to keep it going into the weekend now", Bellerin was quoted as saying by ITV.





"It's really important to get to those games with a good spirit and good mood in the dressing room and after these two last results, the team is in a great one and we've just got to keep it going.

"It was really important for us to get the win.



"The spirits were really high after the weekend, so we knew that we had to keep it up."



Giving his reaction to the match, the right-back said that Leicester are always tough opponents and the way they played, holding on until the 86th minute before conceding the goal, shows how tough the match was.



"Leicester is always tough.



"They're a team that defend really well, so it's always very hard to crack them.



"We had to wait until the last 10 minutes to do it but I think the team deserved the win. We had the most of the game."

