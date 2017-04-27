Valencia and West Ham Keen On AC Milan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Valencia are interested in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.



Bacca was chased by West Ham last summer and the Hammers even managed to thrash out a deal with AC Milan for the Colombia international.











However, Bacca was cool on moving to the London Stadium and ultimately opted to stay put at the San Siro.



He could be on the move this summer though and West Ham are still keen, but have competition in the shape of Valencia.





West Ham went public with their plans to sign a top class striker last summer, but after coming up short took Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus .

Zaza flopped in England and moved on to Valencia, where he could yet team up ironically with Bacca next season.



Bacca, who is under contract with AC Milan until 2020, has netted 14 goals in 30 appearances for the Rossoneri in all competitions in the current campaign.



The Colombian is due to turn 31 years old just a month into next season, in September.

