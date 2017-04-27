Very Pleased – Genoa Star Hears of Chelsea Interest But Won’t Be Distracted

Follow @insidefutbol





Genoa midfielder Diego Laxalt admits that interest from Chelsea is flattering but he is not keen to talk about a transfer at a crucial stage of the season.



The Uruguayan midfielder joined Genoa from Inter in January 2015 initially on a loan deal and the club made his move permanent last summer after he impressed at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.











His performances in Serie A have attracted the attention of a few top European clubs and there are suggestions that Antonio Conte is keen to take him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.



The 24-year-old midfielder has revealed his delight at hearing that Chelsea are keeping tabs on him but feels it is not the right time to talk about his departure from Genoa.





The midfielder wants to concentrate on the last few games of the season before thinking about what he would do during the summer transfer window.

Laxalt told Secolo XIX: “I was very pleased to read about the interest of Chelsea, but now I am only focused on the match against Chievo.



“Believe me, there is no time to talk about other things [at this point of the season].



“We have five games left in the season where have to earn as many points as possible.”



Laxalt, who made his debut for Uruguay last year, has a contract until the end of next season with Genoa.

