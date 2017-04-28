XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/04/2017 - 20:51 BST

AC Milan Jump Ahead of Arsenal for Full-Back, Talks With Representatives Under Way

 




AC Milan are in talks to sign Arsenal linked defender Faouzi Ghoulam and have already prepared a lucrative contract for the player.

Armed with new Chinese owners, the Rossoneri are looking to make a huge splash in the transfer market in the summer and are plotting an overhaul of their squad.




A number of big names have been linked with a move to the San Siro but AC Milan are also mindful of adding consistent Serie A performers in their ranks to boost their chances of winning the title in the next few seasons.

And it seems Napoli full-back Ghoulam has caught their eye and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have held positive talks with his representatives in the recent days ahead of a summer approach.
 


Arsenal have also been following the defender for some time, but AC Milan seem to have positioned themselves well in order to snare him away from the San Paolo at the end of the season.  

The Rossoneri have already prepared a contract for the player and are ready to offer him a five-year deal worth €2m per season in order to tempt him away from Napoli.

With his contract at Napoli expiring at the end of the season, this summer could be their opportunity to cash in on the left-back and earn a fee out of his sale.

Ghoulam is an Algeria international and has earned 33 caps for the African country.
 