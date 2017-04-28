AC Milan Prepared To Sell To Fund Cesc Fabregas Purchase

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are preparing to raise funds in the summer in order to secure the signature of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas on a permanent deal.



The Spain international is their priority target for the transfer window and it has been suggested that they have already agreed the outlines of a contract with the player’s representatives.











AC Milan are planning to sign the Spaniard not on a loan deal, but are looking at an outright purchase option and it has been claimed that they have been speaking with Fabregas’ representatives to understand the complexities of a deal.



According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are plotting some major player departures in the summer in order to fund their Fabregas pursuit.





It has been claimed that the Serie A giants are planning to sell Carlos Bacca and Mattia De Sciglo and are confident that Watford will take up their option to sign M’Baye Niang on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

AC Milan are certain of raising enough funds from player sales to proceed with their ambition of taking the Spaniard away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.



Fabregas has not been a regular starter at Chelsea under Antonio Conte and while he could end the season with his second Premier League winners’ medal, he wants regular football next term ahead of the World Cup.



He rejected an offer to join AC Milan in January but is said to be more inclined towards a move in the summer.

