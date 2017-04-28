Agent Unaware Whether Defender Held Liverpool Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Chidozie Awaziem's agent has insists he is not aware of any meeting between his client and a scout from Liverpool, amid talk the Reds are closely tracking the FC Porto defender.



Awaziem currently turns out for Porto's B team and it has been claimed Liverpool have scouted him on a number of occasions, with the Premier League giants continuing to closely monitor his progress.











It has even been suggested that the Nigerian has met with the Liverpool scout in London, when the Nigerian national team trained in the capital city for a friendly against Senegal.



But the player's agent says he is not aware any such meeting took place, however, he admitted that given the nature of football anything is possible.





" Awaziem is a good player, but he belongs to FC Porto, maybe you can ask them if there has been talks", agent Babawo Mohamed told Owngoalnigeria.com.

"Although I know contact was made with some teams in England but that was a long time ago and it wasn’t even Liverpool



"I’m not aware of any meeting with a scout from Liverpool but this is football, where anything can happen especially when you talking about a player who has all it takes to be a star in a not too distant future", he added.



The 20-year-old, who operates as a centre-back, was drafted into Porto's youth ranks in 2014.



While Awaziem has played the majority of his football with Porto's B team, he has tasted senior side action and made his bow for Porto in January last year in the Portuguese League Cup.



In the current campaign the Nigerian has clocked up 33 appearances for Porto's B team in the Portuguese second tier.

