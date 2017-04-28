Brentford In Form, So We Have Hope – Leeds Legend Banking On Fulham Stumbling

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham’s games this weekend should be a source of hope for Leeds United with regards to the top six race, noting in particular that the Cottagers have a meeting with an in-form side.



Two defeats on the trot means Leeds need either of the two teams to slip up in the last two games of the season to sneak into the top six even if they beat Norwich and Wigan.











Gray admits that Wednesday will have to work hard to get a result away to Ipswich Town and feels Fulham are coming up against one of the toughest teams in the Championship in Brentford at Craven Cottage.



However, the Leeds legend was quick to point out none of it will eventually matter if Leeds don’t hold their end of the bargain up and beat Norwich City at Elland Road.





The former White told LUTV: “When you look at the games, you have got Sheffield Wednesday going to Ipswich, which is a tough match.

“I know Fulham at home are a good side, but they are playing against one of the form teams of the league in Brentford.



“There is nobody in the league who are playing better than Brentford at present time, so that gives us some hope, but the most important thing is we have got to do our end of the business.”



Wins for Wednesday and Fulham would more or less kill Leeds United’s top six hopes regardless of the result at Elland Road.

