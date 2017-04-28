Chris Wood Scores All Goals In Same Area Says Norwich City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City manager Alan Irvine is wary about the threat posed by Leeds United striker Chris Wood on Saturday at Elland Road, but noted the Kiwi appears to score all his goals from the same area.



The Whites head into the game against Irvine's men desperately needing to win after falling out of the playoff places in the Championship following a defeat at Burton Albion.











As a result Garry Monk's side face an uphill battle if they are to give themselves any chance of qualifying for the playoffs and likely need to beat Norwich.



Monk will be counting on Wood, who has hit an astonishing 25 goals in the league so far to lead the Championship scoring charts.





Irvine is well aware of how good Wood has been in the current campaign, but noted he scores all his goals in the same area of the pitch.

"Chris Wood has scored a lot of goals and created a lot of chances.



"He's a very good player, he scores all of his goals in the same area", Irvine told his club's official channel.



"I have no doubt that they will come out and attack us and be very positive, but we've got to make sure we can stand up to that and then use the ball well when we're in possession."



Leeds' last match of the season will be against Wigan Athletic away from home.

