28/04/2017 - 14:15 BST

Don’t Care What Happens With Arsenal – Mauricio Pochettino Says Finishing First His Focus

 




Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his aim is not to see his Tottenham Hotspur side finish above Arsenal, but to win the Premier League title.

Tottenham are running league leaders Chelsea close for the Premier League title in the final stretch of the season as only four points separate the top two in the Premier League table.




Other than the title race, Spurs fans are also mindful of the fact that they have a 14-point lead over Arsenal in the league table and they are in line to finish about their north London rivals in the league for the first time in more than two decades.

However, Pochettino is not spending too much time thinking about the chance to finish above Arsenal as he insisted that his focus remains on carrying Tottenham to the top of the pile in the Premier League.
 


The Tottenham boss said in a press conference: “My aim is not to be above Arsenal.  

“My aim is to be above 19 teams and be on the top.

"I don’t care what happens with Arsenal.”

Tottenham were also in the title race last term, but a late-season collapse saw them finish third as they saw Arsenal leapfrog them in the league table on the final day of the campaign.

However, Pochettino believes a lot has changed since then and he feels his team have improved by leaps and bounds from last year.

"I don't remember last season too much – we're focused on a completely different season and a new moment.

"The team have improved a lot from last season, we can feel that."
 