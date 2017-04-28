XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/04/2017 - 12:39 BST

Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday Have Tough Games – Leeds Star Keeping Playoff Light Burning

 




Pontus Jansson has insisted that something will happen in the top six chase if Leeds United win their last two games of the season.

Two defeats on the trot to Wolves and Burton have delivered a body blow to Leeds’ playoff ambitions but the light has not exactly gone out in their hopes of finishing in the top six yet.




With Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham to play each other on the final day of the season, Leeds still have a fighting chance to finish in the playoff spots and Jansson believes that if Leeds win their two remaining games they will finish in the top six.

He insisted that Wednesday and Fulham still have tough games left on their agenda and the volatile nature of the Championship means Leeds could be playing the playoffs, if they beat Norwich and Wigan.
 


The Leeds United defender told LUTV: “As I have been saying since the first day, everybody can beat everybody in this league.  

“Sheffield and Fulham have tough games left so if we win our two games, something is going to happy for sure.

“That’s the only focus we have.”

Leeds did secure a notable 3-2 win at Carrow Road earlier in the season and will be looking to do a league double over Norwich at Elland Road on Saturday.
 