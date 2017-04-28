Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday Have Tough Games – Leeds Star Keeping Playoff Light Burning

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has insisted that something will happen in the top six chase if Leeds United win their last two games of the season.



Two defeats on the trot to Wolves and Burton have delivered a body blow to Leeds’ playoff ambitions but the light has not exactly gone out in their hopes of finishing in the top six yet.











With Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham to play each other on the final day of the season, Leeds still have a fighting chance to finish in the playoff spots and Jansson believes that if Leeds win their two remaining games they will finish in the top six.



He insisted that Wednesday and Fulham still have tough games left on their agenda and the volatile nature of the Championship means Leeds could be playing the playoffs, if they beat Norwich and Wigan.





The Leeds United defender told LUTV: “As I have been saying since the first day, everybody can beat everybody in this league.

“Sheffield and Fulham have tough games left so if we win our two games, something is going to happy for sure.



“That’s the only focus we have.”



Leeds did secure a notable 3-2 win at Carrow Road earlier in the season and will be looking to do a league double over Norwich at Elland Road on Saturday.

