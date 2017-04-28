He’s Sensational, Fantastic – Liverpool Legend Picks Favourite Reds Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Barnes has identified playmaker Philippe Coutinho as his favourite player in Jurgen Klopp's team and believes that the Brazilian is a perfect fit for the number ten role, without adorning the number on the back of his shirt.



Coutinho has been one of the brightest stars of the current Liverpool team, helping the side not only with his goals but also with assists for his team-mates.











In the 32 appearances he has managed for the Reds this season, Coutinho has scored eleven goals besides setting up eight more for his team-mates.



And Barnes, who played for Liverpool between 1987 and 1997, believes there can be no complaints about describing Coutinho as the perfect number ten, even without him wearing a shirt marked with the number.





Barnes is impressed with Coutinho's creative brilliance and believes that the 24-year-old is ready to fulfill any attacking role he is asked to perform within the team.

“The No.10 role has now become identifiable with a position", Barnes told Liverpool's official website.



“So I think that any player like Philippe Coutinho going to any club and he is the Philippe Coutinho at a particular club, they would want to be the No.10 and would identify with it.



“He’s sensational, he’s fantastic.



"In many respects, even if he had a different number on his back, he would be a No.10.



"As much as he has a number 10 on his back, he plays as a No.10 will play, even if he was No.7, No.8, No.9, No.6. He plays as a creative player and as an attacking creative player.



“He is a fantastic player. I love him – my favourite player at Liverpool.”

