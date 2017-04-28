It’s Possibility – Pedro Caixinha Ponders Over Bringing Star Back Into Side For Celtic Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha has revealed that Clint Hill could play against Celtic on Saturday as the defender is now fully fit.



Hill, who joined Rangers on a one-year deal from Queens Park Rangers last summer, picked up a hamstring injury during the Gers’ 1-1 draw with Motherwell earlier in the month.











He missed Rangers’ next three Scottish Premiership outings before being named on the bench in the Scottish Cup semi-final clash against Celtic last weekend.



The 38-year-old, who was an unused substitute during his side’s 2-0 loss to Celtic at Hampden, returned to full training on Wednesday.





And Caixinha explained that there is a possibility of Hill playing in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox at the weekend, with the veteran centre-back now being completely fit.

“Clint returned today [Wednesday]”, he told Rangers TV.



“He returned on Friday, but it was like the last two training sessions of a long week.



“Today he started with us with full power, he’s now in a position to be a real option.



“It’s a possibility [he could play against Celtic], now that he’s really 100 per cent [fit].”



Caixinha went on to add that he expects Lee Wallace to return to action for the last three or four matches of the season.



The 29-year-old is currently sidelined following surgery on an abdominal problem.



“We expect Lee to return for the last three or four matches”, the manager continued.



Caixinha also explained that Matt Crooks, whose loan spell at Scunthorpe United was cut short due to a knee injury, needs a minimum of seven weeks to recover.



“I just met him”, Caixinha said, when asked about Crooks.



“And I know he needs at least seven weeks to recover and we need to give him time to recover.”

