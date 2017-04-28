Jurgen Klopp Comments On Manchester Derby Result Impact On Liverpool’s Top Four Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels any result in last night’s Manchester derby wouldn’t have made a huge difference to his team’s top four hopes.



Manchester City and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw at the Etihad and many feel the result favoured the Mancunian rivals in their quest to finish in the top four.











Liverpool have played a game more than both Manchester clubs and if the duo win the rest of their fixtures this season, the Reds will be knocked out of the top four.



However, Klopp doesn’t feel any kind of result would have had a major effect on his side’s top four aspirations and he believes the Reds need to keep their focus on themselves and win their remaining four games of the season.





The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “It was already a battle and no result last night would have given us a big advantage.

“It’s all about us when it comes to reaching the Champions League and we have to win our four games.



“We have to do our job another four times.”



Liverpool will take an away trip to Vicarage Road on Monday night to take on Watford as they look to produce a final push to earn a top four spot.

