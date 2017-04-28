XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/04/2017 - 13:18 BST

Leeds United Star Admits Calculators Were Out For Playoff Place In Last Month

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson admits that his side’s focus shifted in the last month when they started thinking about the playoffs.

The Whites have frittered away their advantage over the last few weeks and have collected just a point from their last three games – two of them were defeats to Wolves at home and away at Burton Albion.




Currently seventh in the league table, Leeds have to win their last two games of the season to keep their top six hopes alive and Jansson admits that the equation is simple for his side.

He doesn’t believe that there is any point in thinking about the whole season at the moment, but he has conceded that Leeds allowed their focus to shift in the last month when they started thinking about the playoffs.
 


However, Jansson feels that at this point Leeds have nothing to lose and they can just focus on winning the next two games.  

The Leeds United defender told LUTV: “Right now, we don’t have to think about the whole season.

“We have two games left and that should be our only focus now.

"We have done well this season by taking game by game.

“Maybe in the last month we have put more focus to see what the other results are, focus on how many points we need to be in the playoff.

“Now we have nothing to lose and we have to go out and win these two games.”
 