Leeds United Star Admits Calculators Were Out For Playoff Place In Last Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson admits that his side’s focus shifted in the last month when they started thinking about the playoffs.



The Whites have frittered away their advantage over the last few weeks and have collected just a point from their last three games – two of them were defeats to Wolves at home and away at Burton Albion.











Currently seventh in the league table, Leeds have to win their last two games of the season to keep their top six hopes alive and Jansson admits that the equation is simple for his side.



He doesn’t believe that there is any point in thinking about the whole season at the moment, but he has conceded that Leeds allowed their focus to shift in the last month when they started thinking about the playoffs.





However, Jansson feels that at this point Leeds have nothing to lose and they can just focus on winning the next two games.

The Leeds United defender told LUTV: “Right now, we don’t have to think about the whole season.



“We have two games left and that should be our only focus now.



"We have done well this season by taking game by game.



“Maybe in the last month we have put more focus to see what the other results are, focus on how many points we need to be in the playoff.



“Now we have nothing to lose and we have to go out and win these two games.”

