06 October 2016

28/04/2017 - 12:23 BST

Let Fulham and Huddersfield Fans Sing – Pontus Jansson Focused On Top Six

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is not amused by Fulham and Huddersfield Town fans taking a dig at the Whites, but he wants his team-mates to focus on winning their last two games of the season.

The Yorkshire giants have seen their advantage slip through their hands after two defeats on the trot to Wolves and Burton Albion and are now depending on other results in their pursuit of a top six finish.




Rival fans have not allowed the opportunity to pass by and Fulham and Huddersfield supporters have taken potshots at the Elland Road outfit for their recent run of form.

Jansson has taken note of the anti-Leeds songs, but believes Leeds must not allow such incidents to affect them and he is just keen to focus on winning their last two games of the season to try to finish in the playoff spots.
 


The Leeds United defender said on LUTV: “I saw some videos that Fulham and Huddersfield fans are singing negative about us.  

“Let them sing, let them have that focus.

“Our focus is putting pressure on them by winning our two games and hopefully be in the playoffs.”

With Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham to play each other on the final day of the season, Leeds could still be in the top six if they beat Norwich and Wigan.
 