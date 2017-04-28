XRegister
06 October 2016

28/04/2017 - 20:42 BST

Liverpool Will Feel Pressure Before Watford Game Acknowledges Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits there will be pressure on his side when they line up against Watford on Monday night, but insists the Reds are ready to fight for the three points.

The Reds have four Premier League games left to play with Champions League place at stake and will be eyeing nothing less than a victory against the hosts after losing against Crystal Palace last weekend.




Both Manchester clubs are hot on Liverpool's heels with one game in hand each, though the former Borussia Dortmund refuses to admit that there will be any additional pressure going into the remaining four games.

According to Klopp, pressure comes with playing football and the situation they are in at present is something any team with as many points as Liverpool have at present are going to feel. And it will be something of the same against Watford on the night.
 


"Is there more pressure? No! It’s the pressure you create by your performances and if we would have now 50-something points we would fight for nothing", Klopp said at a press conference.

"Without pressure, playing football then, you would ask do we already plan the [next] season? Yes, we do, but still [we] concentrate and focus on this season.

"In this moment, three or four days before the game, it is only positive, there's nothing else.

"Will there come pressure? Yeah, of course, on Monday before the game, nobody will feel like it is a friendly game, it's a very important game.

"We need to be ready for this but we were often enough ready for this so nobody should be in doubt that we [fight] there or whatever.

"In this moment, everything for us is possible, and that’s what we should try to show."
 