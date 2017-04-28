PHOTO – Golazo, Christian Eriksen Still Buzzing After Strike

Christian Eriksen is still buzzing after his match-winning strike for Tottenham Hotspur away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.
The Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park looked to be drifting towards a 0-0 draw until Eriksen collected the ball outside the penalty area in the 78th minute and unleashed a superb shot which flew into the back of the net.
It duly ended 1-0 to Spurs and kept the club within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea, just four points behind.
Mauricio Pochettino was quick to dub Eriksen's effort a "golazo" after the match and the player himself is still on a high after the strike.
Eriksen took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself celebrating the goal and simply wrote "golazo" next to it.
The Denmark international has been a key player for Tottenham in the current campaign and his performances have even seen him linked with a potential move to Spanish giants Barcelona.
Spurs will be counting on Eriksen remaining at his best as they try to close the four-point gap to Chelsea at the top of the Premier League standings.