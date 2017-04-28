XRegister
06 October 2016

28/04/2017 - 14:23 BST

PHOTO – Golazo, Christian Eriksen Still Buzzing After Strike

 




Christian Eriksen is still buzzing after his match-winning strike for Tottenham Hotspur away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park looked to be drifting towards a 0-0 draw until Eriksen collected the ball outside the penalty area in the 78th minute and unleashed a superb shot which flew into the back of the net.




It duly ended 1-0 to Spurs and kept the club within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea, just four points behind.

Mauricio Pochettino was quick to dub Eriksen's effort a "golazo" after the match and the player himself is still on a high after the strike.
 

 

#golazo

A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on


Eriksen took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself celebrating the goal and simply wrote "golazo" next to it.

The Denmark international has been a key player for Tottenham in the current campaign and his performances have even seen him linked with a potential move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Spurs will be counting on Eriksen remaining at his best as they try to close the four-point gap to Chelsea at the top of the Premier League standings.
  