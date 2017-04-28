XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/04/2017 - 22:27 BST

Rangers In Mess, Dave King Must Answer – Chris Sutton Poses Five Questions

 




Chris Sutton has blasted Dave King's running of Rangers and posed a series of questions for the Gers chairman, who he feels does not have a plan to take the club forward.

Rangers announced their intention to restructure their management set-up following the departure of Mark Warburton as manager by bringing in a director of football and then a head coach.




The Ibrox giants wanted to appoint the director of football first, but ended up failing to land their preferred target and put the process on hold, appointing Portuguese Pedro Caixinha as manager.

Sutton feels that there are a number of question marks hanging over Rangers as the summer transfer window approaches and questioned how long it takes to get in a director of football.
 


He said on BT Sport Facebook Live: "There's been a lot of focus on Caixinha and the stuff he's said this week, but I think people are getting this wrong.

"The focus should be on Dave King.

"Where is the director of football?

"How long does it take to get a director of football in?

"Now teams are planning for next season – where are Rangers going to get the recruitment?

"Where are the assets?

"How many players are out of contract?" Sutton added.

The former Celtic striker also insisted that King lacks a plan to take Rangers forward and says the chairman has questions to answer.

"The club is in a real mess.

"Dave King has to come out and answer questions.

"We talked about Mark Warburton not having a plan B – Dave King doesn't have a plan!" he said.

Rangers have a chance to end Celtic's unbeaten record this weekend when they take on Brendan Rodgers' men fresh off losing to the same opposition in the Scottish Cup semi-final last weekend.
  