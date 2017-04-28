Romelu Lukaku Is Really Good Player – Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he rates Everton striker Romelu Lukaku as a great player and feels his side's defence must pay great attention to the Belgian this weekend.



Conte takes his Chelsea side to Goodison Park to lock horns with Everton and the fixture is widely considered the most difficult in front of the Blues before the end of the season, as they look to lock down the Premier League title.











With Chelsea playing before second placed Tottenham Hotspur, they could increase their advantage over Spurs to seven points, piling the pressure on their London rivals.



Chelsea must stop Lukaku though, Conte admits.





"I think that Lukaku for sure is a really good player", Conte told a press conference.

"He's scoring a lot of goals in this season, but not only in this season.



"We must pay great attention.



"It's always the same, we study the opponents and we always try to find the best solution to stop single players and the team.



"In this situation we must pay great attention to Lukaku and the other players because they have a lot of good players", the Chelsea boss added.



Chelsea have been linked with making a move for Lukaku in the forthcoming summer transfer window, but could face opposition for his signature.



The striker has knocked back Everton's attempts to convince him to put pen to paper on a new contract.

