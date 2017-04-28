We Can Use Big Elland Road Crowd To Our Advantage – Norwich Boss On Leeds Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City interim boss Alan Irvine believes that the large crowd at Elland Road this weekend could turn into a negative for Leeds United if his Canaries team can play well.



Irvine takes Norwich to face Leeds without pressure as the Canaries having nothing but pride left to play for this term. However, Leeds still have a chance of finishing in a playoff spot and will be desperate to beat the visitors.











Elland Road is expected to be packed for the game and Irvine knows Leeds will be counting on the crowd to help.



But equally he thinks it could go the other way if Norwich play well, with the crowd becoming frustrated, being fully aware of the importance of the clash.





" We've had three excellent results in the last four games and we're hoping we can achieve some consistency in the last couple of games", Irvine told Norwich City TV.

"If we can do that, then at least it's a nice end to the season.



"Obviously there's a lot at stake for them so there will be a big crowd there and that big crowd will be something that will help them or become difficult for them if we play well", the 58-year-old continued.



"We just need to put in a good performance and hopefully get the result that we want."



Norwich may also be looking for revenge as Leeds grabbed a 3-2 win at Carrow Road in the earlier Championship fixture between the two teams this season.



The Canaries have vastly outscored Leeds, managing 78 in their 44 league games to the Whites' 57. But at the back they have leaked goals, conceding 66, while Leeds have let in just 43.

