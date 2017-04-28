We Wanted To Challenge Celtic – Rangers Star Admits Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Jason Holt has admitted that the season has been a disappointment for his side, ahead of their Scottish Premiership encounter with Celtic on Saturday.



The Light Blues, who returned to the top flight this season, failed to put up any kind of resistance to prevent Celtic from winning their sixth consecutive league title.











Rangers presently find themselves in third spot with 58 points from 33 games, nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen and a staggering 33 points adrift of Celtic.



The Gers were also knocked out of both the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup after suffering defeats at the hand of their arch-rivals Celtic.





And Holt, who explained that Rangers at least wanted a second place finish this term, stated that his side are thoroughly disappointed with the season.

The midfielder also underlined the importance of Rangers finishing the campaign strongly, with just four league games remaining in the season.



“We look back probably with disappointment that we never challenged in the way we would have liked to”, he told Rangers TV.



“Even now sitting in third place, that’s a huge disappointment too.



“We wanted to challenge and the minimum was second place.



“So that’s a real disappointment for us and we want to finish the season as strong as we can and build and continue the momentum into next season.”



Rangers lost 2-0 to Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden last weekend.

