X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/04/2017 - 22:53 BST

Will Nottingham Forest Sign Them – Chris Sutton Slams Disastrous Mark Warburton and Frank McParland Rangers Recruitment

 




Chris Sutton believes that Mark Warburton and Frank McParland recruited disastrously for Rangers and has questioned whether the pair will look to take any of the players they bought to Nottingham Forest.

Warburton and McParland departed Rangers earlier this year, with the Scottish Premiership club saying the pair had resigned, something they deny.




Rangers have struggled to meet expectations this term and are short of finishing second in the league, while they have also failed to put up any kind of challenge to rivals Celtic.

The signings made by Warburton and McParland last summer have been criticised and Sutton feels that Rangers do not have many valuable players.
 


He noted that Warburton sung the players' praises and questioned whether the Englishman will now make good on his words by trying to sign Rangers stars for Nottingham Forest.

"Who's going to buy the players? Mark Warburton?" Sutton said on BT Scottish Football Extra.

"He was telling everybody how good these players were.

"Is he going to buy them for Nottingham Forest?

"McParland, a disaster in terms of recruitment", he added.

McParland is currently the director of football at Nottingham Forest, while Warburton is the manager at the City Ground, having signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Championship club in March.
  