Yes, There’s Pressure To Go Unbeaten, Admits Celtic Star

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has explained that his side are under pressure to maintain their domestic unbeaten run until the end of the season.



The Hoops, who appointed Brendan Rodgers as their new manager last summer, are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign.











Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership this season, and have also managed to reach the Scottish Cup final, where they will face Aberdeen next month.



And Boyata, who admitted that there is pressure on Celtic to finish the season without a domestic loss, insisted that his side will give their all in the remaining games this term.





“Of course, yes”, he told Celtic TV, when asked if there is pressure on the Bhoys to finish the season without a defeat.

“But there’s one thing we did well since the beginning of the season which is taking every game seriously.



“Things are now going fine for us, but as soon as we get into the changing room before a game, our focus is always there and we’re always ready to give our 100 per cent in every game.



“The season isn’t over it, hopefully we’ll be able to win everything.”



Celtic, who beat Rangers 2-0 in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden last weekend, will next face the Gers once again on Saturday in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox.



Rodgers’ team have beaten Rangers four times in five attempts in all competitions this season, with the other game ending in a draw.

