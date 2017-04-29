Arsenal Are Quality, Could Finish In Top Four Says Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal finishing in the top four in the present campaign.



Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy first and second spot in the Premier League currently, are expected to finish in the top four.











There is a four-way battle amongst Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal for the remaining two spots as teams aim for Champions League qualification.



Liverpool are presently third in the standings with 66 points from 34 games, while fifth-placed Manchester United are just two points behind with a game in hand, and sixth-placed Arsenal are six points back, but with two matches in hand; Manchester City are fourth, two points behind the Merseyside giants, but have played a game fewer.





And Aldridge thinks Arsenal still have a chance of sneaking into the top four as the Gunners have a quality squad as their disposal.

But the ex-forward was quick to add that Manchester City have a better chance of finishing in the top four as their remaining fixtures are a lot easier when compared to Arsenal’s.



“You can never cancel Arsenal out of the equation”, Aldridge told LFC TV.



“They’ve got a quality team. I think they’re a little bit flaky at the moment.



“They’ve got some really, really tough games [coming up].



“If we look at the fixtures, it sways to Manchester City.



“They can take on the lesser sides and put them aside convincingly.”



While Arsenal are still set to face Spurs and Manchester United this season, Manchester City’s remaining fixtures are against comparatively smaller clubs.

