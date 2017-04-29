Arsene Wenger Doesn’t Have Much Motivating To Do For Spurs Game Thinks Arsenal Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger has to do very little to motivate his troops ahead of the north London derby as his players are aware that they need to win all their games to sneak into the top four this season.



Both sides need to win the final north London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday for different reasons and there is more than local bragging rights at stake.











Tottenham will be looking to continue to put pressure on Chelsea in the title race with three points at home and Wenger has made it clear that Arsenal need to win the rest of their games to finish in the top four.



Wright believes Arsenal have developed a knack of picking up form in recent seasons when their top four hopes are on the line and he feels Wenger has to do very little to charge up his players at this point of the season.





He has conceded that the task for Arsenal at the moment is crystal clear as they need to win all their games to sneak into the top four by the end of the season.

The former Arsenal striker said on the Premier League TV’s Football Today Programme: “Arsenal are not bad in this situation.



“We have known over the last 20 years that they want to finish in the top four, that’s their goal and it’s still their goal.



“Unfortunately they are out of it at the moment so it crystallises the situation even more and playing in the north London derby and hopefully winning it, will boost the confidence of the team.



“Arsenal have to win the rest of their games to get in there and so I think it’s finely poised and I don’t think Arsene Wenger will have to do too much rallying as it’s there for everyone at the club to see.



“The game is there to be won and the same thing for the Tottenham side, they also have to win this game.”

