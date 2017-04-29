XRegister
06 October 2016

29/04/2017 - 18:06 BST

As Far As I’m Concerned I’m Going Back To Swansea – Leeds Defender Kyle Bartley

 




Kyle Bartley says as things stand he will be heading back to Swansea City in the summer as he has not had any contact from Leeds United.

The centre-back has formed a solid partnership in the heart of the Leeds defence with Pontus Jansson this season, being lauded for his displays as the Whites mounted a promotion push.




However, a 3-3 draw at home against Norwich City today means Leeds will not finish in the playoffs, barring a mathematical miracle in terms of a goal difference swing with Fulham.

And Bartley says that as things stand, with just one game left for Leeds, he is heading back to Swansea.
 


"My loan finishes next season and I'm a Swansea player until I'm told differently. I haven't had any contact", he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's been fantastic – the fans, the manager – and an absolute joy and a pleasure.

"But I can't say too much – I haven't had any contact from Leeds, so as far as I'm aware and concerned, I'll be going back to Swansea", Bartley added.

Leeds could look to try to keep Bartley, but the ball is with Swansea and the lack of contact over doing so may indicate towards the Whites looking at other options.

Swansea are currently fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship and will surely have been keeping tabs on how Bartley has performed in the second tier.
  