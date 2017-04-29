Dominate Norwich, Can’t Let Them Get Into Their Stride, Leeds Legend Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Leeds United will have to get on top of Norwich City from the start today and dominate the Canaries as they have very little to lose this season.



Leeds need to beat Norwich at home to keep their top six hopes alive and wish that either Sheffield Wednesday or Fulham drop points to take the playoff race to the final day of the season.











In a must win game scenario, the Leeds legend believes that there is no point in playing with the handbrake on and has urged the Whites to get on top of Fulham from the start.



He feels Leeds will have to dominate the game from start to finish and not allow the Canaries to get into their stride at Elland Road today as there is no point in being circumspect at this stage of the campaign.





The Leeds legend told LUTV: “It’s not the type of game where we are getting into it thinking if we get a point out of it, we are going to be okay.

“You have to try and dominate the game from the start and keep on top of them.



"It’s no good letting them get into their stride, having to come from behind or get into half-time at 0-0 and pressure is back on.



“You have got to start the game right.”



Leeds scored a thrilling 3-2 win over Norwich at Carrow Road earlier in the season in October.

