Don’t Forget Watford Loss Last Season, Liverpool Legend Tells Reds

John Aldridge thinks Liverpool need to keep their loss at Vicarage Road last season at the back of their mind when they travel to Watford on Monday.



The Reds were thrashed 3-0 by Watford in a Premier League fixture at Vicarage Road in December 2015, courtesy of Nathan Ake’s strike and a brace from Odion Ighalo.











Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield in May 2016 before thrashing the Hornets 6-1 on Merseyside earlier in the season.



However Aldridge, who felt the loss at Vicarage Road was Liverpool’s worst performance in the 2015/16 campaign, feels the Reds need to keep the defeat at the back of their mind, ahead of their trip to the ground on Monday.





The Liverpool legend went on to add that the Jurgen Klopp’s team need to be wary of Watford’s physicality.

“Watford are a very tall and physical side”, he said on LFC TV.



“Their front two will try to bully us and we saw that last year.



“We succumbed and we were squashed, we were beaten 3-0 very, very easily.



“It was probably the worst game last season for me.



“We’ve to go there with that at the back of our mind.



“How did you feel after that game as a player? It must’ve felt rotten going into the Christmas period.



“And they’ve a physical sting in them and they will want to bounce back as well [from their 2-0 loss to Hull City last weekend].”



Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table with 66 points from 34 outings.

