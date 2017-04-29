XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/04/2017 - 14:02 BST

Eunan O’Kane Plays – Leeds United Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Norwich City
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Norwich City at Elland Road in a Championship game this afternoon.

Garry Monk's side slipped to defeat away at Burton Albion in their last match, something which saw them sitting seventh in the standings and three points behind sixth placed Fulham.




As such there is no room for Leeds to make mistakes today and they will be aiming to take all three points against a Norwich side they defeated 3-2 earlier this season.

Monk has the steady Rob Green in goal, while the central defensive pairing is Kyle Bartley and Rob Green. In midfield, Leeds go with Ronaldo Vieira and Eunan O'Kane, while behind Chris Wood up top sit Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Stuart Dallas.

If Monk needs to try and change things round he can call for Souleymane Doukara if needed, while Alfonso Pedraza is another option.

 


Leeds United Team vs Norwich City

Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, O'Kane, Roofe, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Coyle, Phillips, Sacko, Pedraza, Doukara
 