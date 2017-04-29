Fans Now Have Elland Road Expectancy Admits Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray admits that Leeds United have been a lot better at Elland Road this season compared to previous campaigns.



Ahead of their last home game today against Norwich, Leeds’ top six hopes hang by a thread and they need to win at Elland Road to keep their playoff dream alive.











Despite losing their previous home game against Wolves, Gray feels Leeds have been a lot more positive team to watch at home this season compared to the dreadful record at Elland Road in the last few campaigns.



He believes the crowd have connected with the Leeds team and despite a disappointing last few weeks of the season, the Whites have been good at Elland Road this year.





The former White told LUTV: “When I look back at Elland Road this year it’s been different to the last few seasons.

“When we go to Elland Road we are expecting the team to get a result, the crowd have been upbeat.



“And so all in all at Elland Road this season, it has been good.”



Leeds have won 14 home games this season and lost just five of their league fixtures at Elland Road.

