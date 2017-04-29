Fulham Result Is Dagger In Our Hearts – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk admits that Fulham's dropped points is a dagger in the heart for Leeds United, after the Whites could only draw 3-3 at home against Norwich City, while the Cottagers drew 1-1 with Brentford at Craven Cottage.



Leeds went into the afternoon's Championship games sitting three points behind six placed Fulham, but knowing that due to the Cottagers' superior goal difference a Fulham win would end their hopes of making the playoffs.











But as Fulham toiled against Brentford, Leeds had their own issues and astonishingly were 3-0 down at Elland Road by the 45th minute.



A Chris Wood goal on the stroke of half time gave the Whites hope, while the comeback was then completed by further goals from Kyle Bartley and Pablo Hernandez in the second half.





Leeds though could not get the winner, which let Fulham off the hook as they could only draw 1-1 with Brentford .

As such, barring an unlikely huge goal difference swing, Fulham will remain sixth regardless of next weekend's final day results and Monk admits it is tough to take.



"They never lie down and die – that's our mentality. As a manager, you want your mentality to come through – and we've gelled it together", the Whites boss told BBC Radio Leeds.



"This last hurdle – obviously, it's real disappointment.



"It hurts, and the real dagger in the heart is that Fulham drew, as well. We could have taken it to the last game", he added.



Monk, whose side have crumbled from looking assured of a playoff spot, pushed down the league standings with a run of two wins in their last nine games, believes that his current group just were not ready to compete at the business end.



"I'm disappointed with this period, with the last seven or eight games, and I think today's probably typified that.



"What's been clear from it is there have been so many positives – this team have given so much and given this club so much to be proud of – but this situation, the playoffs, has probably come too soon.



"It's not a criticism – I just think it's clear in this period that we're not quite ready yet.



"The point of this period is to build those foundations and give them an even better platform going forward", he added.



Leeds will finish their 2016/17 campaign with a trip to take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium next weekend.

