He’s Still There – Arsenal Legend Says This Gunners Star Becoming Forgotten Man

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is worried that Danny Welbeck is in danger of becoming the forgotten man at the Emirates.



The 26-year-old forward has battled back from two serious knee injuries over the last couple of years, but has failed to nail down a spot for himself in the team since his return to the fold in January.











He has been deployed on the wings and as a centre forward this season but has only managed to hit the back of the net just once in the Premier League in ten appearances, with no assists to his name.



Wright believes the injuries and the uncertainties surrounding his position in the team have affected the forward and feels the former Manchester United academy product is quickly becoming the forgotten man at the Emirates.





The Arsenal legend has stressed that Welbeck needs some continuity in the team in terms of position and opportunities to get his career back on track and has urged the forward to get himself going again.

Asked about Welbeck’s position at Arsenal, Wright said on the Premier League TV’s Football Today programme: “I just think it’s been fragmented.



“He was injured for a while, he comes back, scores a couple of goals and then he is out again.



"He doesn’t seem to have the continuity to get himself going again and that’s what he needs.



“He needs to get his career going again, he needs to get the position where he is going to play, start to score goals and become the focal point.



“It seems like that he is almost getting forgotten in the whole scenario of what’s going on at Arsenal but yes, Danny Welbeck is still there.



“He needs to get himself going again.”



Welbeck joined Arsenal from the club's Premier League rivals Manchester United towards the end of the summer transfer window in 2014.

