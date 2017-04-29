If This Happens It Would Be Disaster For Leeds United – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels the Leeds United players would be mightily disappointed if they don’t win against Norwich today and see Sheffield Wednesday or Fulham drop points.



A point from their last three games means Leeds are depending on other teams to slip up in their quest to finish in the playoff spots and have to win their game at Elland Road against Norwich.











If Wednesday and Fulham win their games, Leeds’ result against Norwich will have no effect on the top six race and Gray feels that should relax the Whites players, who know that it is out of their hands.



However, he added that it would be a disaster for the morale of the Leeds side if they don’t beat Norwich and see either Wednesday or Fulham drop points, which could have opened up the playoff race again.





So he feels it is imperative Leeds win at Elland Road today and give themselves a chance.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “Hopefully they can go out a bit more relaxed knowing that it’s out of their hands.



“But in saying that they’ll still be thinking if the other teams slip up we have got to win the game.



"It will be a disaster for ourselves if we come off the pitch not winning the game against Norwich and the other teams have slipped up; that will be the real disappointing thing.



“First and foremost we have got to make sure that we pick up the three points and it means having a right go at them.”

