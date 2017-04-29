Just 73 Points Will Get Liverpool Top Four, Reds Legend Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the opinion that seven more points would be enough for the Reds to finish the season in the Premier League's top four.



Jurgen Klopp’s team were edged out 2-1 by Crystal Palace last weekend and presently find themselves in third spot in the Premier League table with 66 points from 34 games.











However, Manchester City and Manchester United, who occupy fourth and fifth spots respectively, have played 33 games each, while sixth-placed Arsenal have two matches in hand on Liverpool.



And Aldridge thinks Liverpool need to brush aside their loss against Crystal Palace and fight hard between now and the end of the season, with the 58-year-old backing the Merseyside giants for a top four finish if they manage to accumulate seven more points from their remaining four fixtures.





“We’ll find out”, he told LFC TV, when asked how much of a body-blow Liverpool’s defeat to Crystal Palace was last weekend.

“We’ve been knocked down and need to get up.



“We need to take a stand and fight hard until the last game of the season.



“I think we’ve to go unbeaten between now and the end of the season.



“We probably need to get seven points.



“Seven points would be enough, anything less and we could struggle.”



Liverpool will next face Watford on Monday night before taking on Southampton six days later; the Reds’ final two league games are against West Ham United and Middlesbrough respectively.

