Leigh Griffiths Starts – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Rangers in a Glasgow derby at Ibrox this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' side have beaten Rangers in four of the five encounters between the two teams this season, the latest being just last weekend in the Scottish Cup, with Celtic easing past the Gers at the semi-final stage.











Celtic have already wrapped up the Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup, and the Bhoys head into the contest unbeaten in domestic football, a record they will be keen to continue.



Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back the Celtic manager selects Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic as the central defensive pairing. Scott Brown will try to boss midfield with Stuart Armstrong, while Partick Roberts, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair support Leigh Griffiths up top.



From the bench, Rodgers has options if he needs to change the game, with James Forrest offering pace, while Tom Rogic can be called upon by the Celtic manager. Moussa Dembele misses out through injury.



Celtic Team vs Rangers



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney, Brown, Armstrong, Roberts, McGregor, Sinclair, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Gamboa, Sviatchenko, Bitton, Eboue Kouassi, Rogic, Forrest

