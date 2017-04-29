Mark Noble On Bench – West Ham Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Stoke City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.



The Hammers are looking for a win which would effectively end any worries about relegation from the Premier League this season, but must visit a Stoke side determined to end the campaign on a high themselves to get it.











Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has a back three of Jose Fonte, Winston Reid and James Collins, while Havard Nordtveit will look to try and control midfield. Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew are handed starts and will look to feed front man Jonathan Calleri.



On the bench Bilic can call for Robert Snodgrass if he needs to try to change the game, while skipper Mark Noble is also amongst the substitutes today.



Ashley Fletcher is also on the bench and is an attacking option..



West Ham United Team vs Stoke City



Adrian, Fonte, Reid, Collins, Fernandes, Kouyate, Nordtveit, Masuaku, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri



Substitutes: Randolph, Cresswell, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Noble, Byram, Fletcher

