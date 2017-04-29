Mark Warburton and Frank McParland Responsible – Chris Sutton As Celtic Rip Rangers Apart

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton says that Nottingham Forest pair Mark Warburton and Frank McParland are a big part of the reason that Rangers are in crisis.



Rangers suffered a 5-1 drubbing at home against Celtic on Saturday and in truth, given the Bhoys' dominance, the defeat could have been even heavier as the visitors ran riot.











Warburton and McParland were both at Rangers until their resignations earlier this year and the pair were pivotal when it came to the club's recruitment last summer and in the winter transfer window this year.



Sutton, who watched on as Celtic ripped Rangers to shreds at Ibrox, believes that Warburton and McParland, who are now the manager and director of football, respectively, at English Championship club Nottingham Forest, are responsible, along with chairman Dave King, for the club's current plight.





"3 people to blame for Rangers this season", Sutton wrote on Twitter.

"King, Warburton, McParland.



"Celtic superb, but can beat Rangers however they play."



Warburton shaped the Rangers squad throughout his time at Ibrox.



Out of the current Rangers first team squad, Warburton signed 22 players and claimed earlier this month that he left the Gers in good shape.



The Gers turned to Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha when Warburton departed, but the former Santos Laguna boss has yet to enjoy a transfer window to start to make his mark on the squad at Ibrox.

