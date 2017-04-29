More Comprehensive Than Last 5-1 – Brendan Rodgers On Celtic’s Crushing of Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed his side's 5-1 win over Rangers as better than the earlier victory by the same scoreline his men recorded at the start of the campaign.



Rodgers started his derby record against Rangers in sensational style back in September as Celtic eased to a 5-1 victory over a side then managed by Mark Warburton.











Celtic were largely saluted after the game by delighted fans and pundits wasted no time in talking up the gap between the two Glasgow giants.



But Rodgers believes that his side's demolition job on Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday was a much better performance than the earlier 5-1 clash.





Celtic were rampant from the off on enemy turf and could have gone in at half time as many as five goals ahead, missing a succession of chances to merely lead 2-0.

They were more clinical in the second period as a further three goals flowed and Rodgers was thrilled with a complete display.



"What I look for is improvement in performance", he said at his post-match press conference.



"From the first game which was 5-1 to today’s 5-1, there is a total different dynamic to the team.



"They understand all the elements of how we want to play and you that in full flow today.



"At the beginning, Rangers were playing a diamond and if you are not concentrated and organised you can get outnumbered and out-passed, but the players, tactically, were absolutely superb in the game and when they had earned the right to get on the ball they were sensational.



"There was a big difference to the 5-1 at the beginning of the season to today.



"It was a very comprehensive win. My only disappointment is that we should have actually scored more goals", Rodgers added.



Celtic are still unbeaten in domestic football this term and are rapidly closing in on a domestic treble.



For Rangers it is back to the drawing board, with new manager Pedro Caixinha expected to drastically shake up his squad in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

