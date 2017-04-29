No Limit – Mauricio Pochettino Answers Over Potential of Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino feels there is no limit to how good Christian Eriksen can become, following the attacking midfielder’s impressive performances in the present campaign.



The Denmark international, who is in his fourth season at White Hart Lane, having joined Spurs from Ajax in the summer of 2013, has thus far made 44 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring 12 times and setting up 20 goals.











His 78th minute strike helped Tottenham to edge out Crystal Palace 1-0 on Wednesday night as Spurs cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table to four points and remained in the title race.



And Pochettino, who thinks Eriksen has unlimited potential to improve and become a better player, explained that he is very happy with the 25-year-old’s progress this season.





“No limit”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, when asked how good he thinks Eriksen can become.

“If you remember from the beginning of the season, some criticised him but [after] how we supported him and all the belief that we gave him, today he is showing real quality and very good performances and is helping team to achieve the things that we want.



“I am so happy for him, but all is about the team, all is about the collective matter.



“He is part of the team and it’s important for all to try to think that they can improve every season, with every opportunity that they have to go to the pitch and in every training session.”



Eriksen, whose present contract with Spurs runs until 2020, has thus far amassed 175 appearances for the north London club, netting 42 goals and providing 53 assists.



He also has 66 caps and 12 goals for Denmark to his name.

