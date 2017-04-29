Norwich Have More Quality, But We’re Finishing Above Them – Leeds Legend Lauds Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels that the Whites ultimately lacked a little bit of quality when it comes to being able to book a spot in the playoffs, but noted that there is much for the side to be proud of, pointing out Norwich City have more quality and are finishing lower in the table.



Garry Monk's men played out a 3-3 draw at Elland Road against Norwich on Saturday, something which has put paid to their hopes of overhauling Fulham and finishing sixth in the Championship.











Leeds went 3-0 down against the Canaries, but managed to fight back to grab a draw – and Gray says they deserve big credit for that.



Gray said on LUTV: "The players deserve a lot of credit for fighting back and getting a draw. We could have been dead and buried at 3-0 down.





"They've shown resilence and desire, but a little bit of quality was missing", he added.

And Gray insists that Norwich, who will finish below Leeds, have more quality in their ranks, something which goes to show just how well the Yorkshire giants have done.



"They should have done better than we have this season with the quality they have got."



Even if Leeds manage to win their last game and Fulham lose at Sheffield Wednesday, the goal difference swing is almost certain not to be enough for the Whites.



But Gray thinks Leeds cannot have any complaints as they have been on a dreadful run of form.



"The goal difference is disappointing.



"But when you think, how many points have we taken from the last seven or eight games?"



Leeds finish their season by travelling to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic next weekend and will be desperate to end the campaign by taking all three points.



Wigan were relegated from the Championship on Saturday with a loss at Reading.

