X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/04/2017 - 16:36 BST

Rangers Youngster Dubbed “Brainless” By Former Celtic Star

 




Chris Sutton has labelled Rangers defender Myles Beerman "brainless" after his rash challenge resulted in a penalty for Celtic, which proved to be the opening goal of the Bhoys' 5-1 win at Ibrox.

Young defender Beerman went flying into a challenge with Patrick Roberts in the box, giving away a penalty which Scott Sinclair tucked away to give Celtic the lead in the seventh minute.




Celtic soon struck again through Leigh Griffiths, but had a number of other chances and could have gone in at the break with a far greater advantage than just two goals.

The Bhoys made up for it in the second period as goals from Callum McGregor, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig were matched only by one from Rangers, through Kenny Miller, as it ended 5-1 for the visitors.
 


Sutton, watching on, was quick to slam Beerman for his challenge and wrote on Twitter: "Brainless Beerman…"

The former Celtic striker also did not spare the rest of the Rangers side and after the final whistle said: "A stroll from Celtic. Five star.

"Utterly shambolic from Rangers.

"[Chairman] Dave King needs to stand up and be counted now!!"

Rangers have now lost five of their six encounters against Celtic and new Gers boss Pedro Caixinha has endured a tough start in the dugout.

The Portuguese has been quick to place his faith in young Beerman in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether the Rangers boss continues to do so for the remainder of the campaign.
  