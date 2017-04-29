XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/04/2017 - 22:20 BST

Super Agent Tests Waters With Inter For Manchester United Linked Gianluigi Donnarumma

 




Super agent Mino Raiola is testing the waters with Inter Milan regarding the prospect of the Nerazzurri signing Manchester United linked Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old, whose present contract with AC Milan runs until 2018, is considered one of the brightest goalkeeping prospects in European football at the moment.




AC Milan are desperate to hold on to Donnarumma and they have been trying to agree a new deal with his agent, Raiola, over the last few months.

But a new deal is yet to be struck as Raiola is demanding €5m per year for his client, while the Rossoneri are offering €3.5m.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Raiola is now evaluating Inter’s interest in buying Donnarumma, with AC Milan prepared to put the youngster on the transfer list if a new deal is not agreed by 30th June.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic’s present contract with Inter runs until 2019 and he is the club's current first choice.

Manchester United are expected to keep a close watch on proceedings as they could be looking for a new custodian if David de Gea leaves for Real Madrid this summer.
 