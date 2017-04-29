Super Agent Tests Waters With Inter For Manchester United Linked Gianluigi Donnarumma

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Mino Raiola is testing the waters with Inter Milan regarding the prospect of the Nerazzurri signing Manchester United linked Gianluigi Donnarumma.



The 18-year-old, whose present contract with AC Milan runs until 2018, is considered one of the brightest goalkeeping prospects in European football at the moment.











AC Milan are desperate to hold on to Donnarumma and they have been trying to agree a new deal with his agent, Raiola, over the last few months.



But a new deal is yet to be struck as Raiola is demanding €5m per year for his client, while the Rossoneri are offering €3.5m.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Raiola is now evaluating Inter’s interest in buying Donnarumma, with AC Milan prepared to put the youngster on the transfer list if a new deal is not agreed by 30th June.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic’s present contract with Inter runs until 2019 and he is the club's current first choice.



Manchester United are expected to keep a close watch on proceedings as they could be looking for a new custodian if David de Gea leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

