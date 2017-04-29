Watford Game Like Cup Final, It’s Key For Us – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





John Aldridge thinks Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League meeting with Watford on Monday night is like a cup final for the Reds.



The Merseyside giants, who were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace last weekend, need a strong end to the season to finish in the top four.











Liverpool are currently third in the table with 66 points from 34 matches and have fixtures remaining against Watford, Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.



While Jurgen Klopp’s team have not lost against the top seven teams in the Premier League this season, they have struggled against the comparatively smaller clubs.





After the trip to Vicarage Road on Monday, Liverpool will play Southampton at Anfield and West Ham away before ending their season with a home fixture against Middlesbrough.

As a result, Aldridge feels the game against Watford has become a cup final for Liverpool, with the former striker warning the Reds against taking anything for granted, owing to their poor record against the smaller teams in the present campaign.



“Our run is not bad, but we know what we’ve suffered this season against the likes of the teams we’re playing”, he said on LFC TV.



“So we can’t take anything for granted and take every game as it comes.



“I actually think Watford has become like a cup final for us.



“Get past that hurdle and there are two home games and then just West Ham away.”



Liverpool thrashed Watford 6-1 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield in November.

